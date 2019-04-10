Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

