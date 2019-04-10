Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.68.

Chevron stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

