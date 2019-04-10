Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $4.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,894,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,626,000 after buying an additional 1,477,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,000,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 816,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,352,000.

GNR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,980. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

