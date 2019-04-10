Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $26,912.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $113,788.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,949. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

