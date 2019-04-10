State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 35,986 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,986 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

