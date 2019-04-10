State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.98 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $25,236,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

