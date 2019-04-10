Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

