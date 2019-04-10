Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Enzo Biochem worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,042,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,975,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 249,896 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.83%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

