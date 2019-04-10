Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,828 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $161,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $43,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,791 shares of company stock worth $3,984,594 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Everbridge Inc (EVBG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/squarepoint-ops-llc-has-553000-holdings-in-everbridge-inc-evbg.html.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.