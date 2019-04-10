Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

INT stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/squarepoint-ops-llc-buys-new-position-in-world-fuel-services-corp-int.html.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.