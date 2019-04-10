Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $39,308.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,461.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $131,467 in the last three months. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

