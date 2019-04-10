SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is Strategic Blueprint LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,033. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0742 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

