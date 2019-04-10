SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stake Lowered by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

