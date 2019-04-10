S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 256.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 138.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $251,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $214.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,130.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Increased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/sp-global-inc-spgi-holdings-increased-by-contravisory-investment-management-inc.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.