Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (RYDAF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of 1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RYDAF stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

