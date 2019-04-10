Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Joint (JYNT) Share Price

News stories about Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Joint earned a daily sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Joint’s ranking:

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of 420.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Joint has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-joint-jynt-share-price.html.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.