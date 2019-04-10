Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.18. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $263.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

