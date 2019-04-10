Societe Generale Downgrades Kingfisher (KGF) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut Kingfisher to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kingfisher to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.12).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.25) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Sophie Gasperment acquired 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,661.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,158.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.