Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,447 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $125,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,532,000 after acquiring an additional 687,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,941,000 after acquiring an additional 396,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Snap-on by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/snap-on-incorporated-sna-shares-sold-by-fmr-llc.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.