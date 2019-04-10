SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 19,986 Walmart Inc (WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,986 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 447,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $292.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,061,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

