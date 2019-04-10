Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 712,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $143,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 55,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,948. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

