Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

SBGI opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $5,517,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659 over the last three months. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,682,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 724.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 529,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.