Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Stock

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,883,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,460 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 17,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,206. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

