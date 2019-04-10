Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 26,996 Nucor Co. (NUE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 154,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 70,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $17,389,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 87,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,886. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

