SI-Bone Inc’s (SIBN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 15th

SI-Bone’s (NASDAQ:SIBN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 15th. SI-Bone had issued 7,200,000 shares in its IPO on October 17th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of SI-Bone’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SI-Bone stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $434.39 million and a PE ratio of -24.79.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth about $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

