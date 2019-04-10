Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Drops By 46.1%

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,210 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 178,398 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

GGN opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

