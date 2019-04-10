SHADE Token (SHADE) Trading Up 393.8% This Week

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One SHADE Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SHADE Token has a total market capitalization of $118.00 and $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHADE Token has traded 393.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005341 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00024163 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012287 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00146179 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009113 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002918 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001175 BTC.

SHADE Token Profile

SHADE Token (SHADE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org . SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin

SHADE Token Token Trading

SHADE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHADE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHADE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

