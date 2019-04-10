Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.91

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 208238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNH. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 7,829.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,330,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,072.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,005,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,640,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 816,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-sets-new-12-month-low-at-8-91.html.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.