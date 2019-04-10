SegWit2x Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. SegWit2x has a market cap of $0.00 and $477.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Graviex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 92.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000102 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

