SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) versus Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) Financial Survey

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Grupo TMM SAB does not pay a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 1.25% 0.86% 0.48% SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 25.43% 9.85% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo TMM SAB and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 2 0 2.20

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $79.31 million 0.46 $990,000.00 N/A N/A SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.10 billion 1.81 $278.80 million $1.22 7.54

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo TMM SAB.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats Grupo TMM SAB on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

