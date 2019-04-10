SDX Energy Inc (LON:SDX) traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.02 ($0.43). 436,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 584,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.75 ($0.47).

The stock has a market cap of $67.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SDX Energy (SDX) Stock Price Down 7.6%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/sdx-energy-sdx-stock-price-down-7-6.html.

About SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.