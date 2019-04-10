Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 2,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,281. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

