Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 247,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 2,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,281. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

