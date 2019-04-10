Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 224.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,359,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,762. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm-is-triangle-securities-wealth-managements-2nd-largest-position.html.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.