Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,100,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,625 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,461,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

