Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 62,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,239. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

