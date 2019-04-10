Scholium Group (SCHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Scholium Group PLC (LON:SCHO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and a PE ratio of -106.25.

Scholium Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade and retail of rare and antiquarian books and works on paper primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also trades rare books, decorative prints, and fine art. It trades its products under the Shapero Rare Books, Scholium Trading, and Shapero Modern brand names.

