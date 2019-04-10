Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Schlumberger by 3,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-bought-by-cx-institutional.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.