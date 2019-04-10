SAP (SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.15 ($128.08).

SAP stock opened at €98.85 ($114.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €108.52 ($126.19). The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

