Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,907.73 ($37.99).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,511.50 ($32.82). The company had a trading volume of 2,982,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.