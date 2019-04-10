Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 47,724 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bemis were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bemis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Bemis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,043,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bemis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bemis by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,536,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after buying an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,610,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of BMS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,676. Bemis Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

