Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 6,263 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 186.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $81,767,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 18,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,426. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 6,263 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/rowland-co-investment-counsel-adv-acquires-6263-shares-of-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.