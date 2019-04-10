Rowan Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RDC)

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,459 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,021% compared to the average daily volume of 271 put options.

Shares of RDC opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Rowan Companies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

RDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.37 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 422,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377,403 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rowan Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RDC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/rowan-companies-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-rdc.html.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.