Rocket Internet (RKET) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.43 ($35.38).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

Shares of Rocket Internet stock opened at €22.56 ($26.23) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 1 year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.