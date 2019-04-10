& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 139,330 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 139,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,041,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 189 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,962 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,256.86.

On Wednesday, March 20th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,058 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $615,946.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $467,235.06.

On Monday, March 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,818 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $171,863.72.

On Friday, March 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,296 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $834,438.72.

On Monday, February 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $209,956.52.

On Friday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,803 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $356,307.49.

On Wednesday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,772 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $502,947.60.

On Monday, February 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,903 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $590,509.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 million and a PE ratio of 146.75. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 261,560 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $6,089,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

