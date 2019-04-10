Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 524 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $110.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

