Richardson Electronics (RELL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

