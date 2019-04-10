Richard D. Kinder Buys 175,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 238,894,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,777,291.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 170,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,789,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 437,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 84,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

