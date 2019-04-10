Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.64 ($125.17).

Shares of RHM opened at €96.08 ($111.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 12 month high of €119.35 ($138.78). The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

