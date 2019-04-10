Reviewing The Castle Group (CAGU) & Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment 6.81% 13.92% 4.92% The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and The Castle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 1 12 0 2.92 The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $28.03, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Castle Group has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and The Castle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.16 billion 2.41 $351.52 million $0.89 28.31 The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.13 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Castle Group does not pay a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats The Castle Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.